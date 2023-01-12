Peoria Manual knocks out victory beat against Urbana 47-32

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Peoria Manual still prevailed 47-32 against Urbana in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 12.
The last time Peoria Manual and Urbana played in a 42-32 game on December 11, 2021. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Peoria Manual faced off against Galesburg and Urbana took on Watseka on January 7 at Watseka High School. For more, click here.
