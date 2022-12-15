Peoria Heights narrowly edges Mason City Illini Central in tight triumph 46-42

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Peoria Heights didn't mind, dispatching Mason City Illini Central 46-42 on December 15 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 5, Peoria Heights faced off against Clinton and Mason City Illini Central took on Mt Pulaski on December 8 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
