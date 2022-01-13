Peoria denies Peoria Richwoods' challenge 53-42

Peoria tipped and eventually toppled Peoria Richwoods 53-42 on January 13 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Recently on January 8 , Peoria Richwoods squared up on Normal in a basketball game . For more, click here.
The Lions opened with a 53-42 advantage over the Knights through the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.