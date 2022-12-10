Peoria controls the action and Danville 78-9

Peoria earned its community's accolades after a 78-9 win over Danville on December 10 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Recently on December 3, Peoria squared off with O'Fallon in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.