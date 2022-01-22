Peoria collects victory over Galesburg 51-36

Stretched out and finally snapped, Peoria put just enough pressure on Galesburg to earn a 51-36 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 15, Galesburg faced off against Lincoln and Peoria took on Morton on January 15 at Peoria High School. For more, click here.
The Lions moved in front of the Silver Streaks 14-13 to begin the second quarter.
The Lions registered a 25-19 advantage at half over the Silver Streaks.
Peoria darted to a 41-29 bulge over Galesburg as the fourth quarter began.
