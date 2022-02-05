Peoria Christian posts win at Roanoke-Benson's expense 52-42

Peoria Christian tipped and eventually toppled Roanoke-Benson 52-42 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 5.
In recent action on January 29, Peoria Christian faced off against Glasford Illini Bluffs and Roanoke-Benson took on Heyworth on January 29 at Roanoke-Benson High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.