Peoria Christian escapes close call with Normal Calvary Christian 35-33

With little to no wiggle room, Peoria Christian nosed past Normal Calvary Christian 35-33 in Illinois girls basketball on January 13.
In recent action on January 7, Normal Calvary Christian faced off against Downs Tri-Valley and Peoria Christian took on Elmwood on January 6 at Elmwood High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.