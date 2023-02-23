Peoria eventually plied victory away from Washington 35-29 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on Feb. 16, Peoria faced off against Dunlap . For a full recap, click here. Washington took on Peoria Notre Dame on Feb. 16 at Washington Community High School. For more, click here.

