Pekin rides the rough off Granite City 45-30

Pekin dumped Granite City 45-30 at Pekin High on February 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The Dragons opened with a 11-5 advantage over the Warriors through the first quarter.

The Warriors climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with an 18-17 lead at halftime.

Pekin broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 30-22 lead over Granite City.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.