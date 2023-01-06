Pekin outclasses Bartonville Limestone 50-39

Pekin tipped and eventually toppled Bartonville Limestone 50-39 on January 6 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Pekin and Bartonville Limestone faced off on January 22, 2022 at Pekin High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 30, Pekin faced off against Metamora and Bartonville Limestone took on Decatur MacArthur on December 29 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For a full recap, click here.
