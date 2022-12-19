 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Paxton-Buckley-Loda posts win at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's expense 38-22

  • 0

Paxton-Buckley-Loda put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in a 38-22 decision during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared off with December 20, 2021 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 8, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Urbana University Laboratory and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Farmer City Blue Ridge on December 15 at Farmer City Blue Ridge High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News