Paxton-Buckley-Loda posts win at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's expense 38-22

Paxton-Buckley-Loda put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in a 38-22 decision during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared off with December 20, 2021 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 8, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Urbana University Laboratory and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Farmer City Blue Ridge on December 15 at Farmer City Blue Ridge High School. For more, click here.
