Pawnee pockets solid victory over Mason City Illini Central 36-32

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Pawnee to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Mason City Illini Central 36-32 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 6.

The start wasn't the problem for Mason City Illini Central, who began with a 12-9 edge over Pawnee through the end of the first quarter.

Mason City Illini Central took a 25-18 lead over Pawnee heading to the intermission locker room.

Mason City Illini Central moved ahead by earning a 25-24 advantage over Pawnee at the end of the third quarter.

The Indians got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 12-7 to finish the game in style.

