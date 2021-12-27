Park Ridge Maine East posts win at Chicago Northside College's expense 47-36

Saddled up and ready to go, Park Ridge Maine East spurred past Chicago Northside College 47-36 on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on December 14, Chicago Northside College faced off against Chicago Whitney Young and Park Ridge Maine East took on Normal University on December 21 at Park Ridge Maine East High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.