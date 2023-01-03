Paris triumphs in strong showing over Mt. Zion 64-39

Paris swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Mt. Zion 64-39 on January 3 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 27, Paris faced off against Stanford Olympia and Mt Zion took on Shelbyville on December 21 at Mt Zion High School. Click here for a recap.
