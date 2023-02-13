Paris charged Sullivan and collected a 46-36 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 13.

Last season, Paris and Sullivan faced off on January 10, 2022 at Paris High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 7, Sullivan faced off against Nokomis. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.