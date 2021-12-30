Paris knocks out victory on Normal University 49-31

Paris dumped Normal University 49-31 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
The Tigers darted in front of the Pioneers 13-7 to begin the second quarter.
An intermission tie at 23-23 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The Tigers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-30 lead over the Pioneers.
