Paris hammers Stanford Olympia 62-40

Paris raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 62-40 win over Stanford Olympia in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Paris opened with a 13-10 advantage over Stanford Olympia through the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a massive 33-12 gap over the Spartans at halftime.

Stanford Olympia drew within 47-29 in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Tigers outscored the Spartans 15-11 in the fourth quarter.

