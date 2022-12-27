 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Paris hammers Stanford Olympia 62-40

  • 0

Paris raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 62-40 win over Stanford Olympia in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Paris opened with a 13-10 advantage over Stanford Olympia through the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a massive 33-12 gap over the Spartans at halftime.

Stanford Olympia drew within 47-29 in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Tigers outscored the Spartans 15-11 in the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 15, Stanford Olympia squared off with Pleasant Plains in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News