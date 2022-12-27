Paris hammers Stanford Olympia 62-40

Paris raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 62-40 win over Stanford Olympia in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Paris opened with a 13-10 advantage over Stanford Olympia through the first quarter.
The Tigers opened a massive 33-12 gap over the Spartans at halftime.
Stanford Olympia drew within 47-29 in the third quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Tigers outscored the Spartans 15-11 in the fourth quarter.
