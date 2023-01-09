 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paris drums Sullivan with resounding beat 48-17

Paris' offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Sullivan 48-17 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 9.

Last season, Paris and Sullivan squared off with January 10, 2022 at Paris High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 27, Sullivan faced off against Galesburg and Paris took on Mt Zion on January 3 at Paris High School. For more, click here.

