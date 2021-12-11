Pana rides the rough off Clinton 54-35

Pana notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Clinton 54-35 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 6, Pana faced off against Teutopolis and Clinton took on Peoria Heights on December 6 at Peoria Heights High School. Click here for a recap
