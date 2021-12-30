Pana rains down on Petersburg PORTA 44-33

Pana put together a victorious gameplan to stop Petersburg PORTA 44-33 at Pana High on December 30 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The Panthers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-27 lead over the Blue Jays.
In recent action on December 20, Pana faced off against Athens and Petersburg PORTA took on Riverton on December 20 at Riverton High School. Click here for a recap
