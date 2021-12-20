Pana pulls python act on Athens 42-15

Pana rolled past Athens for a comfortable 42-15 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on December 20.
Pana opened with a 5-3 advantage over Athens through the first quarter.
Pana registered a 15-5 advantage at intermission over Athens.
Pana stomped on over Athens when the fourth quarter began 26-9.
