Pana overpowers Hillsboro in thorough beating 69-26

Pana showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Hillsboro 69-26 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 13.

The first quarter gave Pana a 16-5 lead over Hillsboro.

The Panthers fought to a 37-14 intermission margin at the Hilltoppers' expense.

The third quarter gave Pana a 57-20 lead over Hillsboro.

In recent action on January 4, Hillsboro faced off against Gillespie and Pana took on Petersburg PORTA on December 30 at Pana High School. For a full recap, click here.

