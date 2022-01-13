Pana overpowers Hillsboro in thorough beating 69-26

Pana showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Hillsboro 69-26 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 13.
The first quarter gave Pana a 16-5 lead over Hillsboro.
The Panthers fought to a 37-14 intermission margin at the Hilltoppers' expense.
The third quarter gave Pana a 57-20 lead over Hillsboro.
In recent action on January 4, Hillsboro faced off against Gillespie and Pana took on Petersburg PORTA on December 30 at Pana High School. For a full recap, click here.
