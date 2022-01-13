Pana overpowers Hillsboro in thorough beating 69-26

Pana showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Hillsboro 69-26 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 13.

The first quarter gave Pana a 16-5 lead over Hillsboro.

The Panthers fought to a 37-14 intermission margin at the Hilltoppers' expense.

The third quarter gave Pana a 57-20 lead over Hillsboro.

