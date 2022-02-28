 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pana overcomes Carterville in competitive affair 64-56

Pana poked just enough holes in Carterville's defense to garner a taut 64-56 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Pana opened with a 28-19 advantage over Carterville through the first quarter.

The Panthers jumped in front of the Lions 41-31 going into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers withstood the Lions' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

Recently on February 22 , Pana squared up on Marshall in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

