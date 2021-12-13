Pana manhandles Staunton 70-18

Pana rolled past Staunton for a comfortable 70-18 victory in Illinois girls basketball on December 13.
Recently on December 6 , Pana squared up on Teutopolis in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
