Pana clips Minonk Fieldcrest in tight victory 49-45

Mighty close, mighty fine, Pana wore a victory shine after clipping Minonk Fieldcrest 49-45 in Illinois girls basketball action on March 3.

The first quarter gave Pana a 20-11 lead over Minonk Fieldcrest.

The Panthers' offense moved to a 26-21 lead over the Knights at halftime.

The Panthers' edge showed as they carried a 42-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Knights fought to an interesting final quarter, yet the Panthers would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

In recent action on February 25, Pana faced off against Paris and Minonk Fieldcrest took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on February 22 at Minonk Fieldcrest High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

