Pana clips Minonk Fieldcrest in tight victory 49-45

Mighty close, mighty fine, Pana wore a victory shine after clipping Minonk Fieldcrest 49-45 in Illinois girls basketball action on March 3.

The first quarter gave Pana a 20-11 lead over Minonk Fieldcrest.

The Panthers' offense moved to a 26-21 lead over the Knights at halftime.

The Panthers' edge showed as they carried a 42-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Knights fought to an interesting final quarter, yet the Panthers would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

