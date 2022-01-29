Palatine Fremd flies high over Chicago Butler College Prep 49-21

Palatine Fremd didn't tinker around with Chicago Butler College Prep. A 49-21 result offered a strong testament in the win column for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 29.
The Vikings opened a modest 22-10 gap over the Lynx at halftime.
In recent action on January 22, Chicago Butler College Prep faced off against Chicago Marist and Palatine Fremd took on Chicago Phillips on January 15 at Palatine Fremd High School.
