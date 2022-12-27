Oxford Benton Central nets nifty victory over Catlin Salt Fork 57-50

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Oxford Benton Central nipped Catlin Salt Fork 57-50 on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Last season, Oxford Benton Central and Catlin Salt Fork faced off on December 29, 2021 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
