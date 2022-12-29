Overtime was required before Springfield could trip Kankakee 46-37

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Springfield finally eked out a 46-37 verdict over Kankakee in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 29.

Springfield moved in front of Kankakee 11-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Kays tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 20-19 at the intermission.

Springfield moved to a 23-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Senators and the Kays locked in a 34-34 stalemate.

Springfield's train of momentum chugged along the first overtime-period tracks with a 12-3 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.