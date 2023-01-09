Overtime is just fine for Eureka in win over Minonk Fieldcrest 68-61

Eureka used overtime to slip past Minonk Fieldcrest 68-61 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 9.
The last time Minonk Fieldcrest and Eureka played in a 47-28 game on January 22, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on December 30, Minonk Fieldcrest faced off against Eureka and Eureka took on LeRoy on January 2 at LeRoy High School. Click here for a recap.
