Over and out: Peoria Notre Dame punches through Bartonville Limestone 75-27

Yes, Peoria Notre Dame looked superb in beating Bartonville Limestone, but no autographs please after its 75-27 victory on January 25 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Recently on January 20 , Peoria Notre Dame squared up on Peoria Manual in a basketball game . For more, click here.

The first quarter gave the Irish a 19-2 lead over the Rockets.

The Irish's offense struck to a 29-11 lead over the Rockets at the half.

Peoria Notre Dame's reign showed as it carried a 56-16 lead into the fourth quarter.

