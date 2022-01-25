Over and out: Peoria Notre Dame punches through Bartonville Limestone 75-27

Yes, Peoria Notre Dame looked superb in beating Bartonville Limestone, but no autographs please after its 75-27 victory on January 25 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

The first quarter gave the Irish a 19-2 lead over the Rockets.

The Irish's offense struck to a 29-11 lead over the Rockets at the half.

Peoria Notre Dame's reign showed as it carried a 56-16 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.