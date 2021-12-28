 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Over and out: Normal Community West punches through Champaign Centennial 73-53

  • 0

Normal Community West's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 73-53 win over Champaign Centennial in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 21, Normal Community West faced off against Bartonville Limestone and Champaign Centennial took on Peoria Manual on December 18 at Peoria Manual High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Normal Community West made the first move by forging a 14-12 margin over Champaign Centennial after the first quarter.

Normal Community West's offense moved to a 36-23 lead over Champaign Centennial at halftime.

The Wildcats' domination showed as they carried a 54-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tarasenko says he's disappointed to miss Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News