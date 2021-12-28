Over and out: Normal Community West punches through Champaign Centennial 73-53

Normal Community West's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 73-53 win over Champaign Centennial in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 21, Normal Community West faced off against Bartonville Limestone and Champaign Centennial took on Peoria Manual on December 18 at Peoria Manual High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Normal Community West made the first move by forging a 14-12 margin over Champaign Centennial after the first quarter.
Normal Community West's offense moved to a 36-23 lead over Champaign Centennial at halftime.
The Wildcats' domination showed as they carried a 54-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
