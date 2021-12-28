Over and out: Normal Community West punches through Champaign Centennial 73-53

Normal Community West's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 73-53 win over Champaign Centennial in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Normal Community West made the first move by forging a 14-12 margin over Champaign Centennial after the first quarter.

Normal Community West's offense moved to a 36-23 lead over Champaign Centennial at halftime.

The Wildcats' domination showed as they carried a 54-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

