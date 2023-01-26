 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Over and out: Fairbury Prairie Central punches through Paxton-Buckley-Loda 55-21

  • 0

Fairbury Prairie Central dominated from start to finish in an imposing 55-21 win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda on January 26 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 19, Fairbury Prairie Central faced off against Tolono Unity and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Watseka on January 16 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete In 2024 Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News