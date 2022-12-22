Over and out: Deer Creek-Mackinaw punches through Decatur Lutheran 62-21

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Deer Creek-Mackinaw broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 62-21 explosion on Decatur Lutheran at Decatur Lutheran on December 22 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
