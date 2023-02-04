Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central controlled the action to earn an impressive 53-20 win against Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High on February 4 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The last time Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Paxton-Buckley-Loda played in a 57-44 game on February 5, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Maroa-Forsyth . For a full recap, click here. Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central took on Williamsville on January 28 at Williamsville High School. Click here for a recap.

