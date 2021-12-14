Over and out: Chicago Whitney Young punches through Chicago Northside College 78-24

Chicago Whitney Young's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Chicago Northside College during a 78-24 blowout on December 14 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 9, Chicago Whitney Young faced off against Chicago Westinghouse and Chicago Northside College took on Chicago North Lawndale on December 7 at Chicago Northside College Preparatory High School. For more, click here.
