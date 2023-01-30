 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Over and out: Chicago Kelly punches through Chicago Juarez 50-29

Chicago Kelly ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Chicago Juarez 50-29 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 30.

Last season, Chicago Kelly and Chicago Juarez faced off on January 20, 2022 at Chicago Juarez Community Academy. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 25, Chicago Kelly faced off against Chicago Brooks . For more, click here. Chicago Juarez took on Chicago Kennedy on January 25 at Chicago Juarez Community Academy. For a full recap, click here.

