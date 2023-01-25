Over and out: Chicago Juarez punches through Chicago Kennedy 55-34

Chicago Juarez gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Chicago Kennedy 55-34 on January 25 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
