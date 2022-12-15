Over and out: Chicago Hope punches through Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish 60-20

Chicago Hope flexed its muscle and floored Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish 60-20 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
