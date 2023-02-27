Champaign St. Thomas More earned a convincing 56-35 win over Serena in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Champaign St. Thomas More drew first blood by forging a 17-5 margin over Serena after the first quarter.

The Sabers opened a towering 29-14 gap over the Huskers at the half.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Serena climbed back to within 43-29.

The Sabers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-6 stretch over the final quarter.

In recent action on Feb. 21, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Watseka. Click here for a recap.

