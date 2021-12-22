Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 52-25 explosion on Sullivan for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 22.
In recent action on December 16, Sullivan faced off against Bethany Okaw Valley and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took on Effingham St Anthony on December 18 at Effingham St Anthony High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.