Ottawa Marquette gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland Co-op 74-41 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 31, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland Co-op faced off against Bloomington Cornerstone Christian . For results, click here. Ottawa Marquette took on Roanoke-Benson on January 30 at Roanoke-Benson High School. For more, click here.

