NORMAL — When Minooka's Emma Oyola landed on top of Olivia Corson in a scramble for a loose ball near midcourt, the Normal Community junior took the worst of it.

"My hip hit the ground and she fell on top of me. Then the ball got lodged into my side," said Corson, who stayed on the court in pain for a couple minutes. "It took the wind out of me and my hip was throbbing."

That happened late in the third quarter of Thursday's Class 4A NCHS Girls Regional Basketball championship game.

No worry. By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, Corson was ready.

Corson sank a huge 3-pointer with 4:36 left to give the No. 7-ranked Iron a seven-point lead. She scored seven of her 15 points in the fourth quarter to help NCHS hold off Minooka, 60-52, at the NCHS Gym.

The victory upped NCHS to a school-record 30-3. The Iron advanced to Tuesday's O'Fallon Sectional when they face Joliet West or United Township in a 7 p.m. semifinal game at Normal West.

Senior Sophia Feeney and junior Ali Ince added 11 points each for NCHS. The Iron won the game at the free throw line, sinking 23 of 29 attempts while Minooka made 15 of 21.

"I don't know if we played our best this week, but our kids showed competitive will. I give Minooka a ton of credit. They played tough," said NCHS head coach Dave Feeney, whose team beat Moline on Tuesday. "They drove downhill into us really hard, and they have some strong kids.

"But I also give our kids a lot of credit. We went from being up 29-15 and kind of feeling we might put them away to them coming all the way back and taking the lead."

Minooka (14-18) fell behind by 14 midway through the second quarter. But the Indians used a 17-3 run to pull even to start the second half and went ahead 37-36 on Makenzie Brass' three-point play with 5:33 left in the third quarter.

Sophia Feeney wasn't worried at that point.

"We all came together at halftime and talked about how we can't foul them and have to defend our butts off," she said. "We came out in the second half and really defended. That's what won us the game."

Lauren Hlava's bank shot and Ince's basket on a drive gave NCHS a 45-41 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Leading 47-43, the Iron went to their spread offense and ran almost a minute off the clock before Corson delivered the game's biggest shot.

"Olivia is a gamer. They say big-time players make big-time plays in big-time moments," said Dave Feeney. "She comes in after getting injured and showed no ill effects from it. She hit an absolutely huge 3 in the corner. It went from four to seven. We used to always say four- to seven(-point lead) 3s are the biggest. It goes from being tight to feeling you have some breathing room."

Minooka never got closer than five again as the Iron added more hardware to the Intercity Tournament, State Farm Classic Large School Division and Big 12 Conference titles they captured earlier.

Kennedi Brass and Makenzie Brass paced Minooka with 15 and 13 points, respectively. The Indians forced NCHS into an uncharacteristic 17 turnovers, one more than they committed.

NCHS insisted it didn't take Minooka lightly.

"We came into the postseason thinking everyone is 0-0, so when we play all the teams left are still undefeated and we don't go in with the mentality of the record they had in the regular season," said Corson. "They were 1-0 in the postseason, and that's what we needed to think."

Sophia Feeney said the Iron "knew it was going to be a grind going in" and figures they will work on defending with their hands up in order to avoid fouling in the sectional.

Her father has something else on the practice list.

"We have to be stronger with the basketball and tougher with it," said Dave Feeney. "Early when we built that (29-15) lead we didn't have that many turnovers, then they came in bunches. That will be something we focus on for next week."

Four straight for Fieldcrest

Kaitlin White's 15 points paced No. 6-ranked Fieldcrest past Seneca, 36-25, in the Class 2A Wilmington Regional championship game.

It was the fourth straight regional title for the Knights (30-3), who have won 30 games for the second time in school history. Fieldcrest advances to face Kankakee Bishop McNamara on Tuesday in the Coal City Sectional semifinals.

Dee-Mack celebrates

Freshman Dalia De Jesus poured in 25 points as Deer Creek-Mackinaw captured its first regional title since 1987 with a 51-32 victory over Tremont in the Class 2A Olympia Regional championship game at Stanford.

The Chiefs (28-5) meet Princeton or Monmouth-Roseville in Tuesday's Rockridge Sectional semifinals. Savannah Jost led Tremont with 12 points.

PHOTOS: Normal Community girls against Washington during 2022 State Farm Holiday Classic