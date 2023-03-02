NORMAL — The Okawville High School girls basketball team warmed up in the second half Thursday at the Class 1A State Tournament, and No. 1-ranked Galena could not keep pace.

"We knew we would have to adjust. You have to keep shooting," said Rockets junior Alayna Kraus. "We adjusted well the second half."

Kraus scored 10 of her 23 points in the third quarter as No. 2-ranked Okawville turned a 22-16 halftime lead into a 35-22 advantage.

The Rockets (33-4) will meet unranked Christopher (31-3) for the 1A state championship on Saturday at 11 a.m.

"We had this goal from the beginning," Okawville coach Haylee Bowers said. "We made it. We're here."

Okawville scored the final six points of the first half for a 22-16 lead as Kraus drained a 3-pointer, Caroline Tepe scored off a rebound and Megan Rennegarbe split two free throws.

"We were a little jittery. That big floor is a little scary at times," said Bowers, whose team missed its first seven shots. "But they fell for us later. That's what matters."

Kraus connected on two 3-pointers and put in a rebound bucket at the buzzer in the third quarter.

"Coach always talks about the third quarter," said Kraus. "I knew I needed to get some shots to go. Starting the third quarter strong was a big factor."

Briley Rhodes added 11 points for Okawville. Megan Rennegarbe grabbed 11 rebounds and Kraus eight as the Rockets held a 31-25 edge on the boards.

Addie Hefel paced Galena (34-2) with 11 points. Taylor Burcham contributed nine points and eight rebounds.

Hargrove powers Christopher

Amiah Hargrove, a 6-foot-2 junior, amassed 23 points and 16 rebounds to propel Christopher past Champaign St. Thomas More 42-28 in the second semifinal.

"Anytime we can get her the ball we're going to be successful," Christopher coach Hayden Carter said.

The Bearcats led 19-9 at the half and had the Sabers doubled up at 34-17 in the third quarter after a Jessica Gordon basket.

Emily VanHoorebeke added 10 points for Christopher.

"This is what we worked for. We talked about it since summer," said Carter. "I'm excited for the girls and excited for the community."

St. Thomas More (27-7) received a team-high 11 points from Ruari Quarnstrom.

