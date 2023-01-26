Oakland Tri-County rides to cruise-control win over Toledo Cumberland 58-37

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Oakland Tri-County turned out the lights on Toledo Cumberland 58-37 at Oakland Tri-County Coop on January 26 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

