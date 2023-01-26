Oakland Tri-County rides to cruise-control win over Toledo Cumberland 58-37

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Oakland Tri-County turned out the lights on Toledo Cumberland 58-37 at Oakland Tri-County Coop on January 26 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Recently on January 12, Toledo Cumberland squared off with Bethany Okaw Valley in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

