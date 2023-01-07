Oakland Tri-County outclasses Catlin Salt Fork 49-38

Oakland Tri-County trucked Catlin Salt Fork on the road to a 49-38 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 26, Oakland Tri-County faced off against Effingham and Catlin Salt Fork took on Tolono Unity on December 29 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. For results, click here.
