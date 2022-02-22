Oak Park Fenwick staggers Chicago Resurrection with punishing performance 60-37

Oak Park Fenwick controlled the action to earn a strong 60-37 win against Chicago Resurrection on February 22 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Oak Park Fenwick's shooting moved to a 23-10 lead over Chicago Resurrection at the intermission.
The Friars' reign showed as they carried a 41-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 15, Oak Park Fenwick faced off against Northtown Chicago Intl Charter and Chicago Resurrection took on Chicago Schurz on February 15 at Chicago Resurrection High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.