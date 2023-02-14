Oak Park Fenwick left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Chicago Senn from start to finish for a 65-15 victory on February 14 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

In recent action on February 2, Oak Park Fenwick faced off against Chicago DePaul College Prep. Chicago Senn took on Chicago Lincoln Park on February 1 at Chicago Senn High School.

