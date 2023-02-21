Oak Park Fenwick turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 57-42 win over Chicago Resurrection on Feb. 21 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

The last time Oak Park Fenwick and Chicago Resurrection played in a 60-37 game on Feb. 22, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 14, Chicago Resurrection faced off against Chicago Schurz . For results, click here. Oak Park Fenwick took on Chicago Senn on Feb. 14 at Oak Park Fenwick High School. For more, click here.

