Oak Park Fenwick rains down on Chicago Resurrection 63-48

Oak Park Fenwick handed Chicago Resurrection a tough 63-48 loss in Illinois girls basketball on January 27.
The Friars made the first move by forging a 21-9 margin over the Bandits after the first quarter.
In recent action on January 22, Chicago Resurrection faced off against Chicago Lane Tech and Oak Park Fenwick took on Lisle Benet on January 15 at Oak Park Fenwick High School. For a full recap, click here.
