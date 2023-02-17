Oak Park Fenwick turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 43-25 win over Chicago Amundsen in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on Feb. 9, Chicago Amundsen faced off against Chicago Clemente . For more, click here. Oak Park Fenwick took on Chicago DePaul College Prep on Feb. 2 at Chicago DePaul College Prep. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.